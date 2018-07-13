Live @ Lunch Presents: “Part & Parcel” 07/20/2018

Part & Parcel embodies a musical mixture of many styles and backgrounds, conceived locally amidst Denver’s booming music scene. Formed in the summer of 2016, these longtime friends decided to take their shared love of string music and cultivate it into a progressive, energy-fueled passion project. Part & Parcel ’s dynamic sound blends elements of funk, punk, folk, rock and bluegrass. The band’s strong focus on blending songwriting and improvisation inspires a devoted and ever-growing fan base.

You can listen to Part & Parcel at Noon on 07/20/18 on 88.9 in Northern Colorado, or across the globe at KRFC.FM!