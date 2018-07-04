Locally Sourced Presents: Reverend Freakchild 07/11/18

In the tradition of such modern musical irreverent Reverends as Rev. Horton Heat, Rev. Billy C. Wirtz or Rev. Billy of the Life after Shopping Choir - such is R...everend Freakchild. He has played in many bands including an early incarnation of Soul Coughing with M. Doughty. The Rev then formed the roots rock jam band Bananafish in Boston and then did some work with The Neptune Ensemble, The Soul Miners (w/ guitar virtuoso Matt Rae), The Lucky Devils and The Cosmic All-Stars touring internationally. The Rev. spent 3 years off-off-off Broadway singing blues and spirituals on Sundays at Tobacco Road, the now defunct NYC hippie hangout replete with drug addicts, hookers and music freaks. The Rev. has also served as a member and featured soloist of the Metro Mass Gospel Choir performing at such venues as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fischer Hall and the Town Hall Theater.

You can tune in to Locally Sourced this Wednesday, July 11th on 88.9 in Northern Colorado or across the globe on KRFC.FM