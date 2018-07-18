Locally Sourced Presents: Mark Lavengood 07/25/18

You can tune in to Locally Sourced this Wednesday, July 25th on 88.9 in Northern Colorado, or across the globe on KRFC.FM!

Grand Rapids' native son Mark Lavengood has toured the Regional, National, and International music circuits for over 10 years. Wearing a multitude of hats as multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, band leader, mentor, active member of Michigan's Earthwork Music Collective , emeritus member of Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys , source of motivational energy, hobbyist massage therapist, Spanish translator and idea generator, Lavengood (affectionately known globally as "Huggy Bear") employs his many skill sets to engage and collaborate with communities through song and voice.