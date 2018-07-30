Live @ Lunch Presents: “Big Cedar Fever” 8/3/18

Big Cedar Fever is a string swing band out of central Texas that specializes in Western swing and jazz. Three part harmonies and tight musical arrangements draw listeners in, only to be taken away by the classic style and lyrics that recall another time and place.

Formed in January of 2018, the trio includes Georgia Parker on jazz-box guitar, Ian Lee on fiddle, and Nick Lochman on the upright bass. With all three sharing vocal duties and trading instrumental solos, this is a group whose constant harmony is right up there with their prowess as a dance band. The up-and-comers have played host to crowds of Lindy hoppers, Texas two-steppers, and Western swing dancers. In their short time together they have also been at home in listening room environments, providing intimate sets that showcase a true love for the history of the music.