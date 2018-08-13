Live @ Lunch Presents: “Fat Stallion” 8/17/18

Colorado up-and-comers Fat Stallion are pioneers of the ‘Experience Rock’ genre: creating music that satisfies the heart and the mind, all the while proclaiming “Unity Over Uniformity.” Founding members Jack Elliott (bass, vocals) and Riley (guitar, vocals) met at the University of Wyoming and, both being music majors, decided to join forces musically. After linking up with producers in Boulder and Denver, the band made the trek to focus their efforts in Colorado. In 2016, members Emma Dawn (trumpet, vocals, keys) and Light (drummer) joined the ranks of Fat Stallion, thus finalizing its current makeup in Fort Collins