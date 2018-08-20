Live @ Lunch Presents: “The Symbols” 8/24/18

The Symbols are a popular female-fronted blues/funk/rock trio from Fort Collins, Colorado. Formed in 2011 by guitarist Jasco (former guitar player for Grammy-nominated Blinddog Smokin') and vocalist/songwriter/bassist Mer Sal, The Symbols are centered around a dynamic musical and life partnership. They write their own music, in addition to writing arrangements of known tunes, to be different sounds and styles than they were intended. Their unique sound, charisma, and songs are winning hearts through theaters and festivals across the country.