The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A – Cameron Gloss 7/04/2018

You may not know his name, but you know the projects he has worked on! As head of Planning for the City of Fort Collins, Cameron Gloss has been involved in just about every major development project here in Fort Collins in recent years, from Ginger and Baker to the new world-class Elizabeth Hotel. Join host Michael Spearnak this Wednesday from 6-7pm on Side Aof The FlipSide VIP Playlist and get to know Cameron through the music he enjoys. Cameron’s diverse musical tastes run from The Stooges to Johnny Cash, Lou Reed to Thelonious Monk. Along with some diverse music, you’ll hear some great stories, including how his penchant for loud music figured in finding the love of his life, as well as how a three-month bike ride he took at the age of nineteen influenced his worldview and changed the direction of his life.