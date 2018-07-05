Join host Michael Spearnak this Wednesday from 6-7pm for Side B of The FlipSide VIP Playlist! You’ll get to hear a full hour of music inspired by his interview last week on Side A with Cameron Gloss. As head of Planning for the City of Fort Collins, Cameron has been involved in just about every major development project here in Fort Collins in recent years, from Ginger and Baker to the new world-class Elizabeth Hotel. Last week on Side A, we got a feel for the great diversity of Cameron’s taste in music – from The Stooges to Johnny Cash, Lou Reed to Thelonious Monk. This week on Side B, you’ll get to hear a full hour of music from a playlist curated by Cameron.

Tune in every Wednesday from 6-7pm and get a unique, inside perspective on local personalities and leaders through the music they love!