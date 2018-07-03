Enter For A Chance To Win!

Rhino looks back at some of Graham Nash‘s best-known recordings from the past 50 years in a new anthology featuring more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes…



Over The Years is a 30-track collection (curated by Nash and Joel Bernstein) which features highlights from the CSN debut album (Marrakesh Express), CSNY follow-up Deja Vu (Our House, Teach Your Children) and song selections from subsequent CSN albums. Four tracks from Nash’s 1971 solo album Songs For Beginners features, with Better Days and I, Used To Be King presented as unreleased mixes. The most recent recording on the compilation is Myself At Last from Nash’s 2016 solo album This Path Tonight.

The real interest for collectors will be the second disc in this set which features 15 demo recordings, 12 of which have never been released. Highlights include the 1968 London demo of Marrakesh Express (rejected by the Hollies) and early versions of CSN classics like Our House, Wasted On The Way, and Teach Your Children