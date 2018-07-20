Live @ Lunch Presents: “Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene” 7/27/18

Producer Paul Shellooe has delivered the latest Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene album called I Make My Own Luck. The pre-release tracks are already creating a buzz and are currently being added to radio stations, blogs and podcasts around the world. This time around, Kerry decided to record four of her favorite covers in addition to six of her own songs. All of the cover tunes are from the late 60s, which is fitting given The Crime Scene's edgy 60's vibe. The album pays homage to Kerry's influences with its rich melodies, sing-along lyrics, and references to empowerment, love and heartbreak.

Kerry Pastine’s producer/husband/guitarist Paul Shellooe crafted the music in their studio, The Rock Drill Record Factory in Denver, Colorado and the couple decided to call in some friends to help them out on two of the new songs. Eddie Clendening (Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys, The Million Dollar Quartet and Heartbreak Hotel) turns in stellar vocals and rhythm guitar on the Porter Wagoner/Dolly Parton duet, Better Move It On Home and Jim Dalton (Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and The Railbenders) recorded his rich vocals on the haunting Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazelwood ballad Summer Wine.

To celebrate the release of I Make My Own Luck, Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene are headlining the Arvada Center for the Performing Arts on August 17th, 2018. The band is partnering with Davina and the Vagabonds (davinaandthevagabonds.com) to create an unforgettable evening of powerful women making beautiful music under the stars. Both bands deliver their own brand of modern vintage music that brings people together i