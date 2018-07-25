Wednesday, August 1stfrom 6-7pm

Guest: Paul Bassis, Arise Festival Co-Founder

Don’t worry – if you didn’t get to hear Michael’s interview with Arise Music Festival co-founder Paul Bassis last week on Side A, you can a still tune in Wednesday, August 1st from 6-7pm for Side B of The FlipSide VIP Playlist to hear an hour of music inspired by his chat with Paul. A passionate environmental, social activist/promoter, Paul enjoys artists that have something meaningful to say, as well as music that gets you on your feet and makes you move. So tune in and check it out – you won’t be able to sit still and you may even be inspired to change the world!