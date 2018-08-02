The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A – Libby James 8/08/2018

The FlipSide VIP Playlist,Side A – The Interview

Wednesday, August 8thfrom 6-7pm

Guest: Libby James, Writer, Artist, World Record Holder

At just north of eighty,not only is she the fastest woman her age in the world, Fort Collins resident Libby James is also a prolific writer and self-taught artist! Join host Michael Spearnak this Wednesday, August 8thfrom 6-7pm on Side Aof The FlipSide VIP Playlist for a delightful conversation with Libby and discover how tea bags figure in her artwork, her opinion of opera, and why she sings only in her head or in large groups! Along the way, you’ll get to hear some of the music she enjoys and perhaps even be inspired to challenge yourself and try something new!