The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A – Sandra Smyser 8/22/2018

The FlipSide VIP Playlist,Side A – The Interview

Since school is just getting underway here in NOCO, who better than Sandra Smyser, superintendent of schools for the Poudre School District, to be this week’s guest on Side Aof the FlipSide? Among other things, find out the best way to lobby for a snow day, her connection to a famous American frontiersman, why she doesn’t listen to much jazz or Herb Alpert, and along the way, hear some of the music she does enjoy listening to! Join host Michael Spearnak this Wednesday, August 22nd from 6-7pm here on KRFC 88.9 FM and get to know Sandra from a different perspective!