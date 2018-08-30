The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A – Tom Hilbert 09/05/2018

The FlipSide VIP Playlist, Side A – The Interview

Tom Hilbert, the most winning coach in any sport in CSU’s history, joins host Michael Spearnak on Side A of the next FlipSide VIP Playlist! Sure, as Head Coach of the women’s volleyball team at CSU, Tom has ten Mountain West Coach of the Year awards, 14 regular-season Mountain West titles in 19 years, made numerous NCAA Tournament appearances, and his players and fans love him – but did you know he loves to dance? Put on some Bruno Mars, B-52’s or play some merengue and get out of his way! Find out about his dancing adventures, what music he’s into, how his dad may have changed the course of jazz history, and much, much more this Wednesday, September 5th from 6-7pm right here on KRFC 88.9 FM!