Sure, as head coach of CSU's women's volleyball team, Tom Hilbert has the most wins in any sport in Colorado State University history - but did you know he loves music? His tastes run from disco to new wave, classic jazz to classic rock. His players have turned him on to new artists as well! Join host Michael Spearnak Wednesday, September 12th at 6 pm on Side B of the FlipSide VIP Playlist for a full hour of some of Tom's favorite music