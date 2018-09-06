The World of Symphonic Music- 09/09/18 -7:00pm Every Sunday Mountain time

Get a preview of the Fort Collins Symphony's "Odyssey: Sound Travels", the exciting 18-19 season that begins in October. September 16 brings four "hornsmen" into the studio to discuss this most intriguing brass instrument and highlight the following week's CSU Symphony Concert. The Thursday/Friday Concerts not only features the rarely played Konzertstuck for four horns and orchestra but also a new work by CSU Composer James David and the gut-wrenching Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6. September 23 Maestro Kenney will review the festival season in Aspen and Vail from this past summer. On September, the first Fort Collins Symphony concert on October 6 is previewed as your local symphony celebrates the 100th anniversary of American icon Leonard Bernstein