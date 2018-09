September 16: CSU Symphony Preview

Join Wes Kenney as he previews the Colorado State University Symphony concerts on September 20 and 21. The concert will feature the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, "Pathetique", the rarely played Schumann Konzertstuck for four horns and orchestra, and a world premiere by Dr. James David, composition professor at CSU. Music, insights, and conversation are part of the mix.